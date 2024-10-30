Laxmi Organic Industries consolidated net profit rises 162.28% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 18.24% to Rs 771.25 crore

Net profit of Laxmi Organic Industries rose 162.28% to Rs 28.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 10.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 18.24% to Rs 771.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 652.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.771.25652.279.685.9773.7045.0846.2517.5328.0910.71

