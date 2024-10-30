Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Laxmi Organic Industries consolidated net profit rises 162.28% in the September 2024 quarter

Laxmi Organic Industries consolidated net profit rises 162.28% in the September 2024 quarter


Last Updated : Oct 30 2024 | 9:12 AM IST
Sales rise 18.24% to Rs 771.25 crore

Net profit of Laxmi Organic Industries rose 162.28% to Rs 28.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 10.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 18.24% to Rs 771.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 652.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales771.25652.27 18 OPM %9.685.97 -PBDT73.7045.08 63 PBT46.2517.53 164 NP28.0910.71 162

First Published: Oct 30 2024 | 7:33 AM IST

