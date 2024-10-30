Mitsu Chem Plast standalone net profit declines 24.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 7.18% to Rs 81.22 crore

Net profit of Mitsu Chem Plast declined 24.00% to Rs 1.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 7.18% to Rs 81.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 75.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.81.2275.785.847.143.293.521.572.061.141.50

