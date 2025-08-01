Venus Remedies consolidated net profit rises 686.89% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 21.44% to Rs 131.90 crore

Net profit of Venus Remedies rose 686.89% to Rs 9.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 21.44% to Rs 131.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 108.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.131.90108.617.6610.3718.7812.8312.606.859.601.22

