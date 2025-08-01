Standard Capital Markets consolidated net profit rises 739.43% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 631.66% to Rs 58.46 crore

Net profit of Standard Capital Markets rose 739.43% to Rs 14.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 631.66% to Rs 58.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 7.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.58.467.9990.9387.6121.692.5821.142.5314.691.75

