Aurobindo Pharma Ltd up for third straight session

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1336.4, up 2.93% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.2% on the day, quoting at 23596.55078125. The Sensex is at 77995.46, down 0.32%. Aurobindo Pharma Ltd has gained around 6.51% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Aurobindo Pharma Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 4.45% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23241.15, up 0.9% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 17.27 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 10.78 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 36.83 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

