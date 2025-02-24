Veranda acquires 40% stake in BB Virtuals and 65% stake in Navkar Digital

Veranda Learning Solutions has taken a 40.41% stake in BB Publications (BB Virtuals) and acquired 65% stake in Navkar Digital Institute (Navkar Digital). Veranda Learning will acquire an additional 10.59% stake in BB Virtuals by June 2025. The acquisitions amplify Veranda Learning's position as a leader in commerce education across India and the company's commerce vertical is expected to achieve a pro forma EBITDA exceeding Rs 120 crore for FY25.

