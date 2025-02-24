Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Veranda acquires 40% stake in BB Virtuals and 65% stake in Navkar Digital

Veranda acquires 40% stake in BB Virtuals and 65% stake in Navkar Digital

Image
Last Updated : Feb 24 2025 | 10:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Veranda Learning Solutions has taken a 40.41% stake in BB Publications (BB Virtuals) and acquired 65% stake in Navkar Digital Institute (Navkar Digital). Veranda Learning will acquire an additional 10.59% stake in BB Virtuals by June 2025. The acquisitions amplify Veranda Learning's position as a leader in commerce education across India and the company's commerce vertical is expected to achieve a pro forma EBITDA exceeding Rs 120 crore for FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Hazoor Multi Projects rises after bagging contract worth Rs 102 crore

Mahindra EPC Irrigation bags contract for supplying micro irrigation systems

Suzlon Energy Ltd Slips 2.8%, BSE Power index Shed 1.37%

Hazoor Multi Projects bags steel fabrication contract for Versova Bandra Sea Link

Indices drift lower in early trade; breadth weak

First Published: Feb 24 2025 | 9:23 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story