Veranda Learning Solutions signs MoU with IIT, Madras

Veranda Learning Solutions, a listed enterprise offering end-to-end solutions in the education space, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras. This partnership aims to deliver high-quality, accessible, and affordable education to aspirants for skill building. The initial set of courses will help students to enhance their skills for competitive exams.

Under this initiative, Veranda Learning will offer a range of meticulously designed courses on the SWAYAM Plus platforma digital learning initiative by the Ministry of Education, Government of India, in collaboration with IIT Madras. The initial offering, focused on competitive exam preparation, is scheduled to launch in the coming months, with plans to diversify into other domains later. Emphasizing outreach to Tier-2 and Tier-3 towns, this endeavour will empower students with the tools needed to achieve their academic and career goals.

SWAYAM Plus unites leading academic and industry partners to deliver quality courses across various disciplines. Veranda Learning's involvement will bolster the platform's skill building segment, providing structured and effective learning pathways to thousands of students nationwide.

