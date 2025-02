Bharat Dynamics standalone net profit rises 8.96% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 34.03% to Rs 799.29 crore

Net profit of Bharat Dynamics rose 8.96% to Rs 147.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 135.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 34.03% to Rs 799.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 596.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.799.29596.3515.8719.91210.59205.57192.89189.10147.13135.03

