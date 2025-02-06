Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Bharat Dynamics declines after Q3 PAT contracts nearly 17% YoY to Rs 122 crore

Last Updated : Feb 06 2025 | 1:04 PM IST
Bharat Dynamics slipped 1.42% to Rs 1198.05 after the company reported 16.7% fall in net profit to Rs 122.53 crore on a 12.2% decline in net sales to Rs 535.46 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Q3 FY24.

Total operating expenditure for the period under review was Rs 445.93 crore, down by 7.4% YoY. While raw material costs rose by 17% YoY, inventory value declined by 85.1% YoY in the December24 quarter.

Profit before tax in Q3 FY25 stood at Rs 166.47 crore, down by 14.2% from Rs 194.12 crore in Q3 FY24.

The companys board has approved an interim dividend of Rs 4 per share for the financial year 2024-25.

The company has fixed 14 February 2025 as record date for the purpose of payment of interim dividend.

Bharat Dynamics is engaged in the manufacturing of missiles and allied defence equipments. The company provides majority of its goods and services to the Indian Armed forces and Government of India.

First Published: Feb 06 2025 | 12:42 PM IST

