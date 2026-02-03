Associate Sponsors

Veronica Production reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 03 2026 | 5:32 PM IST
Sales decline 88.35% to Rs 0.65 crore

Net loss of Veronica Production reported to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 88.35% to Rs 0.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 5.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales0.655.58 -88 OPM %-10.774.84 -PBDT-0.070.23 PL PBT-0.070.23 PL NP-0.070.23 PL

First Published: Feb 03 2026 | 5:32 PM IST

