Adani Ent sizzles after Q3 profit spikes 97x to Rs 5,627 cr

Adani Enterprises spurted 10.68% to Rs 2207.75 after the company's consolidated net profit skyrocketed 97 times to Rs 5,627.02 crore on a 8.63% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 24,819.59 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

Profit before exceptional items and tax surged 125.84% YoY to Rs 1,299.84 crore during the quarter. Exceptional items amounting to Rs 5,632.09 crore were recognised in the quarter ended December 31, 2025, primarily due to Adani Commodities LLP (ACLLP) divesting its entire 20% stake in Adani Wilmar (AWL)selling 13% to Lenee Pte Ltd under a share purchase agreement with the parent company and the remaining 7% through open market transactions. Consequently, the Group recorded an exceptional gain of Rs 5,632.09 crore (post-tax gain of Rs 4,661.11 crore), and AWL ceased to be an associate of the parent company.

EBITDA climbed 15% to Rs 4297 crore during the quarter, compared with Rs 3723 crore in Q3 FY25.

Revenue from ANIL Ecosystem increased 7% YoY to Rs 3,161 crore during the quarter. Module sales jumped 12% to 997 MW in Q3 FY26 compared with 893 MW in Q3 FY25. Wind turbine generator (WTG) deliveries increased 38% to 66 units in Q3 FY26. compared with 48 units in Q3 FY25. Total income from airports jumped 28% YoY to Rs 3,770 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 2,939 crore in Q3 FY25. Cargo volumes also grew 12% to 3.1 lakh metric tonnes in Q3 FY26 compared with 2.7 lakh metric tonnes a year earlier. In the mining services segment, dispatches rose to 10.7 MMT in Q3 FY26, up 9% from 11.8 MMT in Q3 FY2 while In the IRM segment, volumes declined to 11.2 MMT in Q3 FY26, down 7% from 2.1 MMT in Q3 FY25.

Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, said, With resilient execution and a clear strategic focus, Adani Enterprises has delivered a robust operating performance in the first nine months of FY26, reflecting the strength of our incubator model and the depth of our diversified infrastructure portfolio. The commencement of operations at the Navi Mumbai International Airport represents a landmark achievement, reinforcing our commitment to building nationally critical assets at scale and speed. Our continued progress across airports, renewable manufacturing, data centres and transport infrastructure, alongside strong capital market support through our successful rights issue and NCD offerings, positions us well to accelerate the next phase of growth. As India advances towards becoming a $5 trillion economy, AEL remains steadfast in its mission to incubate globally competitive businesses that combine economic value creation with sustainability, technological leadership and longterm national impact.