DE Nora India reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.57 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Net profit of DE Nora India reported to Rs 2.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 7.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 104.10% to Rs 35.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 17.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.35.8417.566.89-64.813.90-9.883.38-10.322.57-7.81

