Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / DE Nora India reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.57 crore in the December 2025 quarter

DE Nora India reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.57 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 03 2026 | 5:32 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Sales rise 104.10% to Rs 35.84 crore

Net profit of DE Nora India reported to Rs 2.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 7.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 104.10% to Rs 35.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 17.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales35.8417.56 104 OPM %6.89-64.81 -PBDT3.90-9.88 LP PBT3.38-10.32 LP NP2.57-7.81 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Castrol India standalone net profit declines 9.85% in the December 2025 quarter

Adani Ent sizzles after Q3 profit spikes 97x to Rs 5,627 cr

Asian Energy Services receives affirmation in credit rating from CRISIL

Blue Cloud successfully concludes BluHealth Screener & BluHealth Scanner Proof of Concept

Bulls take charge as India-US pact unlocks a market sprint, Nifty ends above 25,700

First Published: Feb 03 2026 | 5:32 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story