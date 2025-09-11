ACS Technologies jumps 30% in fourteen days

ACS Technologies was locked in a 2% upper circuit at Rs 31.68, extending gains for the fourteenth consecutive trading session.Shares of ACS Technologies surged 30.05% in fourteen trading sessions from its recent closing low of Rs 92.50 on 21 August 2025.
The stock hit an all-time high of Rs 31.68 today. The counter has soared 865.85% from its 52-week low of Rs 3.28, which was hit on 07 May 2025.
On the BSE, 2.96 lakh shares have been traded so far, compared with average daily volumes of 2.51 lakh shares in the past two weeks.
The stock had outperformed the market over the past month, rising 36.32% as against the Sensex's 1.19% rise.
The scrip had outperformed the market in the past three months, jumping 23.9% as against a 1.15% rise in Sensex.
On the technical front, the stock's daily RSI (relative strength index) stood at 88.025. The RSI oscillates between zero and 100. Traditionally, the RSI is considered overbought when above 70 and oversold when below 30.
On the daily chart, the stock was trading above its 50-day, 100-day, and 200-day simple moving average (SMA), placed at 24.68, 20.71, and 10.35, respectively. These levels will act as crucial support zones in the near term.
ACS Technologies is in the business of system integration, security and surveillance, IOT solutions, and software products and services in the area of information technology.
The companys consolidated net profit declined 3.8% to Rs 0.75 crore on a 68.3% jump in net sales to Rs 27.63 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
