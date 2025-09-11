Volumes spurt at Jupiter Wagons Ltd counter

Jupiter Wagons Ltd registered volume of 198.5 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 21.08 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 9.42 lakh shares

Ambuja Cements Ltd, Adani Power Ltd, Gujarat State Petronet Ltd, NLC India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 11 September 2025.

Jupiter Wagons Ltd registered volume of 198.5 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 21.08 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 9.42 lakh shares. The stock rose 3.35% to Rs.329.90. Volumes stood at 15.43 lakh shares in the last session.

Ambuja Cements Ltd recorded volume of 347.85 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 19.29 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 18.03 lakh shares. The stock lost 2.58% to Rs.552.25. Volumes stood at 16.29 lakh shares in the last session.

Adani Power Ltd notched up volume of 579.82 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.64 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 49.82 lakh shares. The stock slipped 1.65% to Rs.623.95. Volumes stood at 63.56 lakh shares in the last session. Gujarat State Petronet Ltd saw volume of 42.99 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.6 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4.48 lakh shares. The stock increased 4.22% to Rs.312.25. Volumes stood at 4.73 lakh shares in the last session. NLC India Ltd recorded volume of 111.12 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.43 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 13.19 lakh shares. The stock gained 3.25% to Rs.256.70. Volumes stood at 44.3 lakh shares in the last session.