Veto Switchgears & Cables Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 6:04 PM IST
IFB Agro Industries Ltd, Welspun Investments & Commercials Ltd, Hindustan Motors Ltd and Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 29 May 2025.

Veto Switchgears & Cables Ltd surged 20.00% to Rs 131.1 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 54131 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6528 shares in the past one month.

IFB Agro Industries Ltd soared 17.49% to Rs 697. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 16734 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 821 shares in the past one month.

Welspun Investments & Commercials Ltd spiked 16.98% to Rs 985. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 696 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 81 shares in the past one month.

Hindustan Motors Ltd gained 16.21% to Rs 34.7. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 30.53 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.53 lakh shares in the past one month.

Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) Ltd advanced 14.09% to Rs 433.55. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 70679 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2564 shares in the past one month.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: May 29 2025 | 12:15 PM IST

