Saumya Consultants reports standalone net loss of Rs 12.35 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 6:04 PM IST
Sales reported at Rs -0.34 crore

Net Loss of Saumya Consultants reported to Rs 12.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales reported to Rs -0.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 18.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 56.92% to Rs 9.21 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 21.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 33.87% to Rs 39.46 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 59.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales-0.3418.70 PL 39.4659.67 -34 OPM %2794.1220.53 -19.3944.44 - PBDT-9.393.97 PL 9.0528.34 -68 PBT-9.543.92 PL 8.7628.16 -69 NP-12.35-0.20 -6075 9.2121.38 -57

First Published: May 29 2025 | 5:26 PM IST

