Groarc Industries India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.22 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 22 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales decline 86.61% to Rs 0.96 crore

Net loss of Groarc Industries India reported to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 86.61% to Rs 0.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 7.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.967.17 -87 OPM %-9.383.21 -PBDT-0.090.32 PL PBT-0.100.30 PL NP-0.220.22 PL

First Published: Nov 22 2024 | 7:33 AM IST

