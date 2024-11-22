Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sofcom Systems standalone net profit rises 112.50% in the September 2024 quarter

Sofcom Systems standalone net profit rises 112.50% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 22 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 222.22% to Rs 0.29 crore

Net profit of Sofcom Systems rose 112.50% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 222.22% to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.290.09 222 OPM %58.6288.89 -PBDT0.170.08 113 PBT0.170.08 113 NP0.170.08 113

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty signals higher open for India markets; Japan up, China falls

India vs Australia LIVE SCORE UPDATES 1st Test Day 1: Hazlewood gets Padikkal, KL grinding it out

Pralhad Joshi issues public apology for remarks on Justice Michael D'Cunha

IND vs AUS: No Ashwin, Jadeja in India's Playing 11, first time in 3 years

NPP asks members not to attend meetings called by Biren Singh govt

First Published: Nov 22 2024 | 7:33 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story