Sofcom Systems standalone net profit rises 112.50% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 222.22% to Rs 0.29 crore

Net profit of Sofcom Systems rose 112.50% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 222.22% to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.0.290.0958.6288.890.170.080.170.080.170.08

Powered by Capital Market - Live News