Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients consolidated net profit rises 19.36% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 3:33 PM IST
Sales decline 9.88% to Rs 80.63 crore

Net profit of Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients rose 19.36% to Rs 10.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 8.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 9.88% to Rs 80.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 89.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 3.32% to Rs 36.45 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 37.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 24.89% to Rs 303.42 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 403.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales80.6389.47 -10 303.42403.99 -25 OPM %19.8313.64 -18.7913.82 - PBDT15.8712.01 32 55.0353.34 3 PBT13.9411.04 26 48.8049.80 -2 NP10.488.78 19 36.4537.70 -3

First Published: May 29 2024 | 3:24 PM IST

