Ipca Laboratories consolidated net profit declines 22.12% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 3:32 PM IST
Sales rise 34.49% to Rs 2033.01 crore

Net profit of Ipca Laboratories declined 22.12% to Rs 59.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 76.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 34.49% to Rs 2033.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1511.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 16.13% to Rs 547.35 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 471.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 23.39% to Rs 7705.04 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 6244.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales2033.011511.63 34 7705.046244.32 23 OPM %15.8311.98 -17.1514.84 - PBDT311.45198.98 57 1307.661006.85 30 PBT213.32129.44 65 950.42745.29 28 NP59.5976.52 -22 547.35471.32 16

First Published: May 29 2024 | 3:24 PM IST

