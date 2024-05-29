Ipca Laboratories consolidated net profit declines 22.12% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 34.49% to Rs 2033.01 crore

Net profit of Ipca Laboratories declined 22.12% to Rs 59.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 76.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 34.49% to Rs 2033.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1511.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 16.13% to Rs 547.35 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 471.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 23.39% to Rs 7705.04 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 6244.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

2033.011511.637705.046244.3215.8311.9817.1514.84311.45198.981307.661006.85213.32129.44950.42745.2959.5976.52547.35471.32

Powered by Capital Market - Live News