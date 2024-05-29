Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mohit Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.13 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Mohit Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.13 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 3:32 PM IST
Sales decline 41.64% to Rs 26.52 crore

Net profit of Mohit Industries reported to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 41.64% to Rs 26.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 45.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1.91 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 21.28% to Rs 131.61 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 167.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales26.5245.44 -42 131.61167.19 -21 OPM %3.21-0.57 -1.221.28 - PBDT0.530.08 563 -1.090.43 PL PBT0.14-0.36 LP -2.56-1.29 -98 NP0.13-0.67 LP -1.91-1.44 -33

First Published: May 29 2024 | 3:24 PM IST

