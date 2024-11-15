Vidli Restaurants consolidated net profit declines 67.57% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 42.81% to Rs 8.44 crore

Net profit of Vidli Restaurants declined 67.57% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 42.81% to Rs 8.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 5.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.8.445.9117.5413.031.390.850.180.550.120.37

