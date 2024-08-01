Aditya Birla Finance standalone net profit rises 20.39% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 25.50% to Rs 3554.70 crore

Net profit of Aditya Birla Finance rose 20.39% to Rs 620.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 515.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 25.50% to Rs 3554.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2832.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.3554.702832.4876.2174.73863.44717.28832.92690.68620.77515.65

