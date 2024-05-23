Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Meenakshi Steel Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.08 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Meenakshi Steel Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.08 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 23 2024 | 9:07 AM IST
Sales rise 18.30% to Rs 5.43 crore

Net Loss of Meenakshi Steel Industries reported to Rs 1.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 5.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 18.30% to Rs 5.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.41 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 3.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 10.09% to Rs 21.82 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 24.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales5.434.59 18 21.8224.27 -10 OPM %64.2760.35 -84.6984.80 - PBDT-1.45-1.76 18 -0.351.61 PL PBT-1.45-1.76 18 -0.351.61 PL NP-1.08-5.96 82 -0.41-3.49 88

First Published: May 23 2024 | 7:37 AM IST

