Bharat Parenterals reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.30 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 23 2024 | 9:07 AM IST
Sales rise 33.06% to Rs 67.82 crore

Net loss of Bharat Parenterals reported to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 2.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 33.06% to Rs 67.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 50.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 11.68% to Rs 14.52 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 16.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 18.07% to Rs 257.36 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 217.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales67.8250.97 33 257.36217.98 18 OPM %1.4712.20 -8.699.12 - PBDT2.515.73 -56 27.7429.43 -6 PBT-1.364.29 PL 18.7223.55 -21 NP-0.302.49 PL 14.5216.44 -12

First Published: May 23 2024 | 7:37 AM IST

