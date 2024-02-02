Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vikas Lifecare update on its subsidiary - IGL Genesis Technologies

Vikas Lifecare update on its subsidiary - IGL Genesis Technologies

Last Updated : Feb 02 2024 | 7:50 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Vikas Lifecare announced an update from IGL Genesis Technologies (IGTL), the joint venture company formed between Genesis Gas Solutions (GGSPL) (subsidiary of the company) & Indraprastha Gas (IGL).

While IGTL initiated the process of establishing the production facility to manufacture Smart Gas Meters in India with Technical Knowhow from Hangzhou Beta Meter Co., (Holley Group), the largest producer of Gas Meters across the globe. Whereas, IGTL has acquired the Technology for manufacturing of Smart Gas Meters for about USD 2.4 Million (Rs 19.92 crore approx.), of which IGTL has remitted 50% about USD 1.2 Million (Rs 9.96 crore approx.) this week. The funds for the payment have been sourced from the capital infusion of about Rs 37 crore, contributed at IGTL by IGL & GGSPL (Infused by VLL) in the ratio 51:49 respectively.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Jayesh Saini, chairman of Lifecare Hospitals, felicitated with "Best Emerging Leader 2023"

Genesis Foundation and Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Hospital, Palwal Unite to Address the Alarming Gap in Treating Congenital Heart Defects in Children

Genesis Foundation Receives the FICCI Excellence Healthcare Award for Excellence in Community Engagement

Sunrise Lifecare Pioneers Hope and New Beginnings in IVF

Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas advises L &amp; T Finance Holdings on merger of its subsidiary entities

Board of Andhra Paper approves capex of Rs 270 cr for new tissue paper machine

Tata Motors receives affirmation in credit ratings from CRISIL

Mkt experiences volatility, Nifty hits record high

Tata Motors reports Q3 PAT zooms to Rs 7,145 cr

RateGain Travel hits record high as PAT jumps 3x YoY in Q3

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Feb 02 2024 | 7:27 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story