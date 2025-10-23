Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vikram Solar bags major solar module supply contract from Sunsure Energy

Vikram Solar bags major solar module supply contract from Sunsure Energy

Last Updated : Oct 23 2025 | 9:51 AM IST
Vikram Solar said that it has received a major order for supplying 148.9 MW high-efficiency solar modules from Sunsure Energy.

Sunsure Energy is a renewable energy solutions provider for Indias businesses and utilities transitioning to green power.

The modules, rated at 595 Wp, will be deployed across Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh.

Under this contract, Vikram Solar will supply its advanced Ml0R N-Type TOPCon modules to Sunsure, known for superior efficiency, reliability, and high energy yield.

This order from Sunsure Energy adds to a series of significant wins for the company this year, including 200 MW from AB Energia, 336 MW from L&T Construction, and 326 MW from Gujarat Industries Power Company, among others.

Gyanesh Chaudhary, chairman & managing director, Vikram Solar, said: "India recently crossing the 125 GW renewable energy capacity mark is a powerful reminder of the momentum we've built on our clean energy journey.

By combining technological excellence with strong industry partnerships, we are not just accelerating project execution but also strengthening the collective ecosystem that will power India's clean energy future.

Vikram Solar is one of the leading Indian solar module manufacturers, specializing in efficient photovoltaic (PV) module manufacturing, with an international presence across 39 countries. The company is one of the largest PV module manufacturers in India with cumulative production capacity of 4.5 GW.

The company's consolidated net profit surged to Rs 128.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 7.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales jumped 93.72% to Rs 1,109.91 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

The scrip rose 0.43% to currently trade at Rs 337.40 on the BSE.

First Published: Oct 23 2025 | 9:37 AM IST

