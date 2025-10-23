Vikram Solar bags major solar module supply contract from Sunsure Energy

Vikram Solar said that it has received a major order for supplying 148.9 MW high-efficiency solar modules from Sunsure Energy.

Sunsure Energy is a renewable energy solutions provider for Indias businesses and utilities transitioning to green power.

The modules, rated at 595 Wp, will be deployed across Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh.

Under this contract, Vikram Solar will supply its advanced Ml0R N-Type TOPCon modules to Sunsure, known for superior efficiency, reliability, and high energy yield.

This order from Sunsure Energy adds to a series of significant wins for the company this year, including 200 MW from AB Energia, 336 MW from L&T Construction, and 326 MW from Gujarat Industries Power Company, among others.

Gyanesh Chaudhary, chairman & managing director, Vikram Solar, said: "India recently crossing the 125 GW renewable energy capacity mark is a powerful reminder of the momentum we've built on our clean energy journey. By combining technological excellence with strong industry partnerships, we are not just accelerating project execution but also strengthening the collective ecosystem that will power India's clean energy future. Vikram Solar is one of the leading Indian solar module manufacturers, specializing in efficient photovoltaic (PV) module manufacturing, with an international presence across 39 countries. The company is one of the largest PV module manufacturers in India with cumulative production capacity of 4.5 GW.