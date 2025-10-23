Silver Touch Technologies Ltd Surges 5.07%, BSE Information Technology index Gains 1.6%

Silver Touch Technologies Ltd has added 3.4% over last one month compared to 1% gain in BSE Information Technology index and 3.72% rise in the SENSEX

Silver Touch Technologies Ltd gained 5.07% today to trade at Rs 748.95. The BSE Information Technology index is up 1.6% to quote at 35117.35. The index is up 1 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Birlasoft Ltd increased 3.08% and Infosys Ltd added 2.83% on the day. The BSE Information Technology index went down 16.78 % over last one year compared to the 6.33% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Silver Touch Technologies Ltd has added 3.4% over last one month compared to 1% gain in BSE Information Technology index and 3.72% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 2 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1025 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 879.85 on 16 May 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 621 on 06 Mar 2025.