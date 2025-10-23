Home / Markets / Capital Market News / INR gains marginally, forex cover remains adequate

INR gains marginally, forex cover remains adequate

Last Updated : Oct 23 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
Indian Rupee is holding steady after breaking under 88 per US dollar mark amid firm equities and hopes of a trade deal with the US. INR currently quotes at 87.88, up five paise on the day. Meanwhile, RBI stated that Indias foreign exchange reserves remained adequate, providing a cover for more than 11 months of goods imports and for about 93 per cent of the external debt outstanding at end-June 2025.

First Published: Oct 23 2025 | 9:44 AM IST

