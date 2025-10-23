Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indian economy shows resilience, tepid food prices pull inflation lower

Indian economy shows resilience, tepid food prices pull inflation lower

Last Updated : Oct 23 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
The Indian economy displayed resilience amidst broader global uncertainty and weak external demand, says Reserve Bank of India. Headline inflation in September fell sharply to its lowest level since June 2017 and remained below the target for the eighth consecutive month. The deflation in food was the key driver of the softening in headline inflation. Core inflation (CPI excluding food and fuel inflation) edged up, reflecting the combined effect of gold price inflation as well as the significant pick-up in housing inflation.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 23 2025 | 9:36 AM IST

