Vikram Solar wins 200 MW solar modules order from AB Energia

Vikram Solar has announced a major order of 200 MW high-efficiency solar modules from AB Energia, a specialist in end-to-end EPC solutions for commercial and industrial (C&I) solar projects. The modules, rated at 590 Wp and above will be deployed across Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Gujarat, three solar-progressive states that are accelerating their clean energy adoption.
As part of this order, Vikram Solar will supply its advanced M10R N-Type TOPCon modules, designed for superior performance, reliability, and higher energy yield. Deliveries are scheduled to begin in September 2025 and will continue through early 2026.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app