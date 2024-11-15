Vikram Thermo (India) standalone net profit rises 18.67% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 0.53% to Rs 33.66 crore

Net profit of Vikram Thermo (India) rose 18.67% to Rs 9.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 8.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 0.53% to Rs 33.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 33.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.33.6633.8437.1135.7313.3312.0512.6911.189.798.25

Powered by Capital Market - Live News