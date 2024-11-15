Vikram Thermo (India) standalone net profit rises 18.67% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 0.53% to Rs 33.66 croreNet profit of Vikram Thermo (India) rose 18.67% to Rs 9.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 8.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 0.53% to Rs 33.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 33.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales33.6633.84 -1 OPM %37.1135.73 -PBDT13.3312.05 11 PBT12.6911.18 14 NP9.798.25 19
