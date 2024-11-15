Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Market Creators standalone net profit rises 83.33% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 15 2024 | 9:12 AM IST
Sales rise 33.14% to Rs 2.29 crore

Net profit of Market Creators rose 83.33% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 33.14% to Rs 2.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales2.291.72 33 OPM %9.176.40 -PBDT0.240.15 60 PBT0.230.13 77 NP0.220.12 83

First Published: Nov 15 2024 | 7:39 AM IST

