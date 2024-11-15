Market Creators standalone net profit rises 83.33% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 33.14% to Rs 2.29 crore

Net profit of Market Creators rose 83.33% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 33.14% to Rs 2.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.2.291.729.176.400.240.150.230.130.220.12

