Vikran Engineering bags GIS substation work order from PowerGrid

Vikran Engineering has secured a new order aggregating approximately Rs 120.69 crore exclusive of GST from Power Grid Corporation of India (POWERGRID) for the 400 kV GIS Substation Package SS-147. The order, awarded through Domestic Competitive Bidding, reinforces the Company's position as a preferred EPC partner to India's central transmission utility and adds a marquee project to its growing order book.

The scope of work covers the design, engineering, manufacture, testing, supply, erection and commissioning of Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) equipment for augmentation of transformation capacity at three strategically important POWERGRID substations - the 400/220 kV Magarwada GIS Substation in Dadra & Nagar Haveli, the 765/400/220 kV Vadodara GIS Substation in Gujarat, and the 400/220 kV Rajgarh Substation in Madhya Pradesh. The project entails Construction of 400/220kV GIS bays and allied works, to be executed under two integrated contracts covering supply of Goods and Services.