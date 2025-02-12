Vinayak Polycon International standalone net profit declines 14.29% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 12.18% to Rs 6.08 crore

Net profit of Vinayak Polycon International declined 14.29% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 12.18% to Rs 6.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 5.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.6.085.425.436.270.260.250.090.060.060.07

Powered by Capital Market - Live News