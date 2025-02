Reliance Chemotex Industries standalone net profit rises 216.67% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 7.87% to Rs 92.23 crore

Net profit of Reliance Chemotex Industries rose 216.67% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 7.87% to Rs 92.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 85.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.92.2385.509.738.653.623.430.120.900.190.06

Powered by Capital Market - Live News