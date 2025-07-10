Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vindhya Telelinks receives affirmation in credit ratings

Vindhya Telelinks receives affirmation in credit ratings

Image
Last Updated : Jul 10 2025 | 5:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

From CARE

Vindhya Telelinks announced that CARE Ratings has reaffirmed the rating at CARE A+; Negative Outlook revised from Stable in respect of Long-Term Bank Facilities for Rs. 1,420.40 crore(Enhanced from Rs. 1,157.40 crore) and CARE A1+ in respect of Short-Term Bank Facilities for Rs. 3,746.75 crore (Enhanced from Rs. 3,226.75 crore).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

TCS' PAT climbs 4% QoQ to Rs 12,760 cr in Q1 FY26; declares dividend of Rs 11/ share

Indices end lower for second straight day; Nifty closes below 25,400

Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index falls 0.80%

Currency in circulation rises 7% on year

Universal Cables receives affirmation in credit ratings from CARE

First Published: Jul 10 2025 | 4:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story