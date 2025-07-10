Vindhya Telelinks receives affirmation in credit ratings

From CARE

Vindhya Telelinks announced that CARE Ratings has reaffirmed the rating at CARE A+; Negative Outlook revised from Stable in respect of Long-Term Bank Facilities for Rs. 1,420.40 crore(Enhanced from Rs. 1,157.40 crore) and CARE A1+ in respect of Short-Term Bank Facilities for Rs. 3,746.75 crore (Enhanced from Rs. 3,226.75 crore).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News