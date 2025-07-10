Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index falls 0.80%

Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index falls 0.80%

Image
Last Updated : Jul 10 2025 | 5:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Nifty PSU Bank index closed down 0.80% at 7035.6 today. The index has slipped 2.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Canara Bank dropped 1.38%, Bank of India fell 1.29% and Indian Bank shed 1.18%. The Nifty PSU Bank index has fallen 3.00% over last one year compared to the 4.24% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty IT index has dropped 0.79% and Nifty Realty index increased 0.72% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has declined 0.47% to close at 25355.25 while the SENSEX has slid 0.41% to close at 83190.28 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Currency in circulation rises 7% on year

Universal Cables receives affirmation in credit ratings from CARE

Petronet LNG and Performance Chemiserve sign regasification services agreement

Shilpa Medicare's Unit VI facility receives SFDA, Saudi Arabia GMP certification

Jattashankar Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.11 crore in the June 2025 quarter

First Published: Jul 10 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story