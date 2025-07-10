Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index falls 0.80%

Nifty PSU Bank index closed down 0.80% at 7035.6 today. The index has slipped 2.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Canara Bank dropped 1.38%, Bank of India fell 1.29% and Indian Bank shed 1.18%. The Nifty PSU Bank index has fallen 3.00% over last one year compared to the 4.24% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty IT index has dropped 0.79% and Nifty Realty index increased 0.72% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has declined 0.47% to close at 25355.25 while the SENSEX has slid 0.41% to close at 83190.28 today.

