Currency in circulation rises 7% on year

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has reported that currency in circulation was almost unchanged on the week to stand at Rs 38.21 lakh crore as on July 4, 2025. The central bank stated further that the overall reserve money was also unchanged on the week to Rs 49.22 lakh crore. Currency in circulation gained 7% on a year ago basis compared to 6.1% rise at the same time last year. In the current fiscal, the currency in circulation increased 2.6% so far while the reserve money has edged up 1.9%.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News