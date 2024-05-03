Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vinyl Chemicals (I) standalone net profit rises 3.15% in the March 2024 quarter

Vinyl Chemicals (I) standalone net profit rises 3.15% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 03 2024 | 2:52 PM IST
Sales rise 57.36% to Rs 168.27 crore

Net profit of Vinyl Chemicals (I) rose 3.15% to Rs 7.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 57.36% to Rs 168.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 106.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 38.72% to Rs 21.84 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 35.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 41.04% to Rs 597.01 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1012.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales168.27106.93 57 597.011012.51 -41 OPM %5.138.90 -4.254.61 - PBDT10.369.57 8 29.7647.62 -38 PBT10.339.54 8 29.6647.52 -38 NP7.537.30 3 21.8435.64 -39

First Published: May 03 2024 | 2:29 PM IST

