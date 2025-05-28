Vinyoflex standalone net profit declines 55.56% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 8.45% to Rs 10.73 crore

Net profit of Vinyoflex declined 55.56% to Rs 0.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 8.45% to Rs 10.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 11.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 29.89% to Rs 2.58 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 8.37% to Rs 41.83 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 45.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

10.7311.7241.8345.655.0310.928.4211.350.771.504.005.420.581.373.444.960.440.992.583.68

