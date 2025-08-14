Virat Industries standalone net profit rises 300.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 43.74% to Rs 8.61 crore

Net profit of Virat Industries rose 300.00% to Rs 0.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 43.74% to Rs 8.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 5.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.8.615.993.377.681.350.601.170.300.880.22

