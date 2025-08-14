Coral Laboratories standalone net profit declines 70.91% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 40.56% to Rs 18.82 crore

Net profit of Coral Laboratories declined 70.91% to Rs 2.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 8.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 40.56% to Rs 18.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 31.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.18.8231.6611.5833.894.1712.263.7211.772.568.80

Powered by Capital Market - Live News