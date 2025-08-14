GIFT Nifty hints towards red opening; Australia's unemployment rate declines to 4.2%

GIFT Nifty:
GIFT Nifty August 2025 futures were currently trading 15.50 points (or 0.06%) lower, suggesting that the Nifty 50 could open lower today.
Institutional Flows:
Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 3,644.43 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 5,623.79 crore in the Indian equity market on 13 August 2025, provisional data showed.
According to public data, FPIs have sold shares worth Rs 22,264.75 crore in the cash market during August 2025. This follows their cash sales of shares worth Rs 47,666.68 crore in July 2025.
Global Markets:
Also Read
Asia markets traded mixed Thursday as traders piled into wagers that the Federal Reserve will resume cutting interest rates next month.
On the data front, Australias unemployment rate eased to 4.2% on a seasonally-adjusted basis in July. The reading was lower than the 4.3% recorded in June, data released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics on Thursday showed.
On Wall Street, both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite climbed to new record closing highs on Wednesday.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 463.66 points, or 1.04%, closing at 44,922.27. The S&P 500 rose 0.32% to settle at 6,466.58, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.14% and finished at 21,713.14.
Domestic Market:
The domestic equity benchmarks advanced on Wednesday, tracking positive global cues and buoyed by upbeat domestic inflation data. The Nifty closed above the 24,600 mark, with gains led by healthcare and metal stocks.
Sentiment was lifted after India's retail inflation eased to an eight-year low, stoking hopes of a revival in discretionary spending, while softer U.S. retail inflation strengthened expectations of a Federal Reserve rate cut in September. Globally, optimism improved on the extension of China's tariff deadline and easing crude oil prices.
Investors remained watchful of uncertainties surrounding U.S. trade policy and the Trump-Putin meeting on August 15.
The S&P BSE Sensex advanced 304.32 points or 0.38% to 80,539.91. The Nifty 50 index jumped 131.95 points or 0.54% to 24,619.35.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app