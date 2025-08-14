Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GIFT Nifty hints towards red opening; Australia's unemployment rate declines to 4.2%

GIFT Nifty hints towards red opening; Australia's unemployment rate declines to 4.2%

Image
Last Updated : Aug 14 2025 | 9:16 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

GIFT Nifty:

GIFT Nifty August 2025 futures were currently trading 15.50 points (or 0.06%) lower, suggesting that the Nifty 50 could open lower today.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 3,644.43 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 5,623.79 crore in the Indian equity market on 13 August 2025, provisional data showed.

According to public data, FPIs have sold shares worth Rs 22,264.75 crore in the cash market during August 2025. This follows their cash sales of shares worth Rs 47,666.68 crore in July 2025.

Global Markets:

Also Read

Starbucks struggles to find new identity amid fierce competition in China

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 109 pts; Nifty above 24,600 in pre-open; Muthoot Finance up 8%

Atmanirbharta mindset needed to deal with global turbulence: Jaishankar

Bitcoin tops 124k to hit new peak as Fed easing hopes lift sentiment

Indian REITs distribute ₹1,559 Cr in Q1 FY26, market cap crosses ₹1 lakh cr

Asia markets traded mixed Thursday as traders piled into wagers that the Federal Reserve will resume cutting interest rates next month.

On the data front, Australias unemployment rate eased to 4.2% on a seasonally-adjusted basis in July. The reading was lower than the 4.3% recorded in June, data released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics on Thursday showed.

On Wall Street, both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite climbed to new record closing highs on Wednesday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 463.66 points, or 1.04%, closing at 44,922.27. The S&P 500 rose 0.32% to settle at 6,466.58, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.14% and finished at 21,713.14.

Domestic Market:

The domestic equity benchmarks advanced on Wednesday, tracking positive global cues and buoyed by upbeat domestic inflation data. The Nifty closed above the 24,600 mark, with gains led by healthcare and metal stocks.

Sentiment was lifted after India's retail inflation eased to an eight-year low, stoking hopes of a revival in discretionary spending, while softer U.S. retail inflation strengthened expectations of a Federal Reserve rate cut in September. Globally, optimism improved on the extension of China's tariff deadline and easing crude oil prices.

Investors remained watchful of uncertainties surrounding U.S. trade policy and the Trump-Putin meeting on August 15.

The S&P BSE Sensex advanced 304.32 points or 0.38% to 80,539.91. The Nifty 50 index jumped 131.95 points or 0.54% to 24,619.35.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Ashoka Refineries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Rossell Techsys undertakes capacity expansion of existing premises

RLF reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Coral Laboratories standalone net profit declines 70.91% in the June 2025 quarter

Steelco Gujarat reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.64 crore in the June 2025 quarter

First Published: Aug 14 2025 | 8:26 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story