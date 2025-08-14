GIFT Nifty hints towards red opening; Australia's unemployment rate declines to 4.2%

GIFT Nifty:

GIFT Nifty August 2025 futures were currently trading 15.50 points (or 0.06%) lower, suggesting that the Nifty 50 could open lower today.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 3,644.43 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 5,623.79 crore in the Indian equity market on 13 August 2025, provisional data showed.

According to public data, FPIs have sold shares worth Rs 22,264.75 crore in the cash market during August 2025. This follows their cash sales of shares worth Rs 47,666.68 crore in July 2025.

Global Markets:

Asia markets traded mixed Thursday as traders piled into wagers that the Federal Reserve will resume cutting interest rates next month.

On the data front, Australias unemployment rate eased to 4.2% on a seasonally-adjusted basis in July. The reading was lower than the 4.3% recorded in June, data released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics on Thursday showed. On Wall Street, both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite climbed to new record closing highs on Wednesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 463.66 points, or 1.04%, closing at 44,922.27. The S&P 500 rose 0.32% to settle at 6,466.58, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.14% and finished at 21,713.14. Domestic Market: The domestic equity benchmarks advanced on Wednesday, tracking positive global cues and buoyed by upbeat domestic inflation data. The Nifty closed above the 24,600 mark, with gains led by healthcare and metal stocks.