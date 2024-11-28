Virgo Polymers (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.65 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 48.36% to Rs 23.29 crore

Net loss of Virgo Polymers (India) reported to Rs 2.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net profit of Rs 2.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 48.36% to Rs 23.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 45.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.23.2945.10-8.292.62-2.312.41-2.612.12-2.652.12

