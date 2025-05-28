Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Visagar Polytex reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.50 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Visagar Polytex reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.50 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 28 2025 | 9:21 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Reported sales nil

Net Loss of Visagar Polytex reported to Rs 0.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 14.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2025 and during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1.66 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 15.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 8.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Tirupati Tyres reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.68 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Creative Eye reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.23 crore in the March 2025 quarter

M K Exim (India) standalone net profit rises 14.10% in the March 2025 quarter

Vardhman Concrete reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.75 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Corporate Merchant Bankers standalone net profit rises 6933.33% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 28 2025 | 7:36 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story