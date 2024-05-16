Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Visaka Industries consolidated net profit declines 73.50% in the March 2024 quarter

Visaka Industries consolidated net profit declines 73.50% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 16 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 12.48% to Rs 396.03 crore

Net profit of Visaka Industries declined 73.50% to Rs 1.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 12.48% to Rs 396.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 452.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 98.40% to Rs 0.86 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 53.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 7.67% to Rs 1526.59 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1653.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales396.03452.49 -12 1526.591653.43 -8 OPM %6.175.52 -5.758.39 - PBDT18.7319.87 -6 61.94126.99 -51 PBT1.936.67 -71 2.9976.78 -96 NP1.154.34 -74 0.8653.59 -98

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Ashiana Ispat reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.65 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Stock Alert: TBO Tek, Aadhar Housing, Bharti Airtel, Aurionpro Solutions

Entero Healthcare Solutions Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Ashiana Housing consolidated net profit rises 207.18% in the December 2023 quarter

Ashiana Housing gains on recording multi-fold jump in Q3 PAT

US Market surges to record highs after inflation data

Eicher Motors JV inks pact with iTrangle Infotech

TRF consolidated net profit declines 14.17% in the March 2024 quarter

Kusam Electrical Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the March 2024 quarter

National Plastic Technologies standalone net profit rises 20.44% in the March 2024 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 16 2024 | 7:27 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story