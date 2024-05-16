Visaka Industries consolidated net profit declines 73.50% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 12.48% to Rs 396.03 crore

Net profit of Visaka Industries declined 73.50% to Rs 1.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 12.48% to Rs 396.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 452.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 98.40% to Rs 0.86 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 53.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 7.67% to Rs 1526.59 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1653.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

