Vishal Fabrics standalone net profit rises 46.07% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 24.49% to Rs 384.78 crore

Net profit of Vishal Fabrics rose 46.07% to Rs 6.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 24.49% to Rs 384.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 309.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.384.78309.087.927.0220.6714.4812.026.276.504.45

Powered by Capital Market - Live News