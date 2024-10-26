Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Vishal Fabrics standalone net profit rises 46.07% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 26 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales rise 24.49% to Rs 384.78 crore

Net profit of Vishal Fabrics rose 46.07% to Rs 6.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 24.49% to Rs 384.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 309.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales384.78309.08 24 OPM %7.927.02 -PBDT20.6714.48 43 PBT12.026.27 92 NP6.504.45 46

First Published: Oct 26 2024 | 7:40 AM IST

