Praj Industries standalone net profit declines 31.20% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 10.18% to Rs 703.51 crore

Net profit of Praj Industries declined 31.20% to Rs 57.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 84.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 10.18% to Rs 703.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 783.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.703.51783.2610.4910.1088.42113.5377.88105.3157.8884.13

Powered by Capital Market - Live News