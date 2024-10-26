Praj Industries standalone net profit declines 31.20% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 10.18% to Rs 703.51 croreNet profit of Praj Industries declined 31.20% to Rs 57.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 84.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 10.18% to Rs 703.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 783.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales703.51783.26 -10 OPM %10.4910.10 -PBDT88.42113.53 -22 PBT77.88105.31 -26 NP57.8884.13 -31
