Intellect launches WealthForce.AI for the Middle East market

Last Updated : Sep 18 2024 | 11:31 AM IST
IntellectAI, the AI-focused business unit of Intellect Design Arena, announced the launch of its cuttiedge wealth platform, WealthForce.AI, for the Middle East market. Composed on eMACH.ai, this transformative platform is designed to empower Relationship Managers (RMs) by leveraging Artificial Intelligence (AI) and advanced data analytics to achieve hyper- personalisation and hyper-automation, ultimately delivering unparalleled customer experiences.

WealthForce.AI is built on eMACH.ai standardsEvent-driven, Microservices-enabled, API-led, Cloud- native, and Headlessmaking it a truly scalable and future-ready solution. By embedding AI at its core, the platform automates routine tasks and enhances decision-making, allowing RMs to deliver hyper- personalised, data-driven advice resonating with each customer's unique financial goals. The solution also integrates Generative AI tools, which take RM-client conversations to the next level by providing intelligent, context-rich insights during advisory interactions.

Intellect's award-winning WealthForce.AI platform is designed to streamline wealth management by minimising manual touchpoints and offering a contextualised, omnichannel customer experience at every stage. With features like personalised recommendations, real-time portfolio alerts, financial dashboards, and comprehensive reports, the platform enables both RMs and end customers to make smarter, more informed decisions.

First Published: Sep 18 2024 | 11:08 AM IST

